SM Investments Corp, the Philippines' biggest firm by market value, has acquired five office towers in Bonifacio Global City, the country's newest business district, to widen its presence in the booming outsourcing industry, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

(link.reuters.com/juf54v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)