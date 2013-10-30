Shopping mall operator SM Prime Holdings Inc's weighting in the Philippines' 30-company benchmark index has been increased to 5.67 percent from 3.3 percent, following the company's merger with affiliate SM Land Inc. (BusinessWorld)

(link.reuters.com/jek34v)

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

SMC Global Power to pursue IPO in early 2014 - The Philippine Star

(link.reuters.com/cek34v)

----

Ease of doing business in Philippines improves - Philippine Daily Inquirer

(link.reuters.com/xak34v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)