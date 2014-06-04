Shopping mall and real estate developer SM Prime Holdings Inc has sought a court ruling to block the proposed transfer of a common station for three commuter train lines to a location near rival Ayala Land Inc's TriNoma mall, BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

SM Prime said the transfer would violate an earlier agreement granting it naming rights to the common station that was originally planned at a site near its SM North Edsa mall, the paper said, citing a court petition.

