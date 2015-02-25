The Philippine government has asked Philex Petroleum Corp to defer any seismic survey and drilling activity at the Reed Bank, which Manila calls Recto Bank, an area in the South China Sea that has been the subject of an ownership dispute with China and other South East Asian nations, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

The paper quoted Energy Secretary Carlos Jericho Petilla as saying that the Department of Foreign Affairs had sought the moratorium while the Philippines is pursuing arbitration to settle the dispute over the South China Sea. (bit.ly/18iUilF)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)