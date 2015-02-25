The Philippine government has asked Philex Petroleum Corp
to defer any seismic survey and drilling activity at
the Reed Bank, which Manila calls Recto Bank, an area in the
South China Sea that has been the subject of an ownership
dispute with China and other South East Asian nations, the
BusinessWorld newspaper reported.
The paper quoted Energy Secretary Carlos Jericho Petilla as
saying that the Department of Foreign Affairs had sought the
moratorium while the Philippines is pursuing arbitration to
settle the dispute over the South China Sea. (bit.ly/18iUilF)
