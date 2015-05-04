UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The proposed 7.3 billion pesos ($163.68 million) bond offering from South Luzon Tollway Corp, a unit of conglomerate San Miguel Corp, has received strong demand from institutional investors, The Standard reported, citing an underwriter.
The proposed bonds, which are awaiting regulatory approval, are already more than two times oversubscribed ahead of the offering, said BDO Capital and Investments Corp President Eduardo Francisco. (bit.ly/1KFyRbJ)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 44.6000 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources