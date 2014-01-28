The Philippine Stock Exchange will implement next year the broker anonymity rule, adopting a system already in place in most overseas markets where the stock trading engine will hide the identity of the broker making the transaction, Malaya Business Insight reported.

The move is meant to attract more participants to the market and improve liquidity of one of the world's smallest bourses.

