The Philippine Stock Exchange will implement next year the
broker anonymity rule, adopting a system already in place in
most overseas markets where the stock trading engine will hide
the identity of the broker making the transaction, Malaya
Business Insight reported.
The move is meant to attract more participants to the market
and improve liquidity of one of the world's smallest bourses.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)