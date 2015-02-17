US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps, fueled by strong consumer data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
The Philippine central bank has approved the application of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp to set up a branch in Manila that will help facilitate the entry of Japanese investors, the Philippine Daily Inquirer quoted Deputy Governor Nestor Espenilla as saying. (bit.ly/1Djj3uF)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have arrested an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank accused of conspiring with prominent Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab and others to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran.