Australian miner Indophil Resources NL is prepared to take over the $5.9-billion Tampakan copper-gold project in southern Philippines, which is potentially the country's biggest foreign investment to date, should its partner Anglo-Swiss firm GlencoreXstrata Plc abandon the venture, BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/ner87v)

