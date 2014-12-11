Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Malaysia's largest electricity utility, is seeking to forge deals with power plant operators in Mindanao to further shore up the supply of electricity on the island, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

The Embassy of Malaysia Trade Office said TNB Repair and Maintenance Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Tenaga, was already in talks with power firms in Mindanao to secure repair and maintenance service contracts. (bit.ly/1yB9qAj)

