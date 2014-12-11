BRIEF-Brian Grossman reports 5 pct passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage:
Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Malaysia's largest electricity utility, is seeking to forge deals with power plant operators in Mindanao to further shore up the supply of electricity on the island, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.
The Embassy of Malaysia Trade Office said TNB Repair and Maintenance Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Tenaga, was already in talks with power firms in Mindanao to secure repair and maintenance service contracts. (bit.ly/1yB9qAj)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage:
March 16 Hedge fund ValueAct Holdings LP raised its stake to 5.2 percent in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, calling Valeant's shares "undervalued" and saying it intends to continue to discuss with the company to "enhance shareholder value".
* Analysts expect consumption to keep growing in coming years