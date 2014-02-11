UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Firms like Filinvest Land Inc and Megawide Construction Corp have expressed interest in an auction for a 2.5 billion pesos ($55.6 million) contract to build and operate an integrated transport terminal system in the southwestern part of Manila, BusinessWorld newspaper reported, quoting a government official.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 44.985 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources