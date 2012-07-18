Fitch: US RMBS Settlements Still Looming For Some European Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Banks: Chart of the Month - February 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894616 LONDON, February 22 (Fitch) Uncertainty about the scale of penalties for US retail mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) practices more than 10 years ago will continue to weigh on some European banks' capital management and dividends, Fitch Ratings says. We expect cautious capital retention to be a theme as the 2016