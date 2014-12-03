BRIEF-Tabula Rasa Healthcare sees fy 2017 revenue $116 mln to $118 mln
* Tabula rasa healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corp (PMFTC) plans to invest $50 million to expand its Virginia tobacco leaf production on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, the Philippine Star quoted PMFTC's president as saying. (bit.ly/1wnoEwW)
PMFTC is a joint venture between Philip Morris International Inc and Fortune Tobacco Corp of LT Group Inc.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Tabula rasa healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
* Iret announces financial and operating results for the quarter and year-to-date ended january 31, 2017
* Arc logistics partners lp announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results