Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corp (PMFTC) plans to invest $50 million to expand its Virginia tobacco leaf production on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, the Philippine Star quoted PMFTC's president as saying. (bit.ly/1wnoEwW)

PMFTC is a joint venture between Philip Morris International Inc and Fortune Tobacco Corp of LT Group Inc.

