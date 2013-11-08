UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Top Frontier Investment Holdings Inc, the single biggest shareholder of diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp , is venturing into coal projects in the country, the Philippine Star reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources