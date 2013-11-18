Toyota Motor Corp's Philippine unit plans to invest about 40 million pesos ($917,700) next year to hike output at its plant in Santa Rosa City in Laguna in anticipation of higher vehicle demand, the Philippine Star reported.

(link.reuters.com/kuh74v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 43.5850 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)