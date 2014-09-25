Leisure firm Travellers International Hotel Group Inc, the operator of the Resorts World Manila integrated casino, is formally taking over the development of a $1.1 billion casino-hotel project in Entertainment City, a 100-hectare leisure enclave expected to draw in tourists and investors into the country, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

