Travellers International Hotel Group Inc broke ground on Wednesday for its $1.1 billion Resorts World Bayshore City, a casino project that will create 8,000 new jobs when it opens in Manila's newest gaming hub by the last quarter of 2018, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)