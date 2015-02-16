The Philippines' Board of Investments has endorsed the bid of consumer goods manufacturer Unilever Philippines Inc to qualify for more tax incentives under the Inclusive Business Programme, after committing to obtain its raw materials from the country and invest another $120 million to generate jobs, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported citing official documents.

The program was introduced last year by the government with the help of the Asian Development Bank to offer better incentives to companies setting up operations in poor areas, the report said. (bit.ly/1v1UvUb)

