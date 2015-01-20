The Court of Tax Appeals has approved a compromise agreement between the City of Manila and the local arm of consumer goods group Unilever Plc, settling a 10-year dispute over the latter's 284.15 million pesos ($6.38 million) refund claim, BusinessWorld reported, citing an eight-page resolution dated Jan. 5. (bit.ly/1DWeZAx)

