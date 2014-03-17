BRIEF-Collector Bank issues SEK 800 million under MTN-programme
* Collector Bank AB successfully issues 800 million Swedish crowns ($90 million) bond loan under newly established mtn-programme
March 17 Union Bank of the Philippines, the banking arm of conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc , offered to come in as a white knight for the shuttered Export and Industry Bank as part of its growth strategy ahead of Southeast Asian economic integration, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.
DUBAI, March 13 DAMAC Properties, a United Arab Emirates real estate developer, has mandated banks for a U.S dollar-denominated debt sale, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to issue up to 30 billion yuan ($4.34 billion) tier-2 capital bonds