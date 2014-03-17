March 17 Union Bank of the Philippines, the banking arm of conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc , offered to come in as a white knight for the shuttered Export and Industry Bank as part of its growth strategy ahead of Southeast Asian economic integration, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/ben67v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled Manila newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)