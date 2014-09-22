The Philippine government may put a sequestered controlling stake in unlisted United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB) on the auction block in 2015, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing the top official of the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG).

Preliminary work on UCPB's recapitalisation had been completed, with financial advisor Standard Chartered Bank pegging the amount between 14 billion pesos and 37 billion pesos ($315 million-$831 million), according to PCGG chief Andres Bautista.

