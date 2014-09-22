The Philippine government may put a sequestered controlling
stake in unlisted United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB) on the
auction block in 2015, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported,
citing the top official of the Presidential Commission on Good
Government (PCGG).
Preliminary work on UCPB's recapitalisation had been
completed, with financial advisor Standard Chartered Bank
pegging the amount between 14 billion pesos and 37 billion pesos
($315 million-$831 million), according to PCGG chief Andres
Bautista.
(bit.ly/1tQ2YGZ)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
