Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd is increasing its stake in Universal Robina Corp's (URC) subsidiary to 49 percent from 35 as part of moves to integrate URC's noodle business in the Philippines, the Manila Bulletin newspaper reported, citing a disclosure to the local stock exchange. (bit.ly/1yeQ57C)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)