BRIEF-Terex names John Sheehan, Chief Financial Officer
* Sheehan will assume his duties as Chief Financial Officer of Terex on February 27, 2017
----
PREVIOUS ITEM:
PLDT sees deal to buy GMA7 television soon - The Philippine Star
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Sheehan will assume his duties as Chief Financial Officer of Terex on February 27, 2017
* Zeltiq shares jump 12.8 pct (Recasts first paragraph, adds details from conference call)
* Receives USPTO Notice Of Allowance for a new asiDNATM-related patent, expanding its IP protection in the U.S.