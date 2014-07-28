BRIEF-Japan Asia Investment appoints Tetsuro Shimomura as new president
* Says it appoints Tetsuro Shimomura as new president to succeed Osamu Hosokubo, effective June 27
Philippine developer Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc plans to spend 50 billion pesos ($1.2 billion) to build the biggest masterplanned community in southern Metro Manila within the next five years, the Philippine Star newspaper quoted the company chairman as saying.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing Anupama Dwivedi)
ZURICH, March 13 ABB said on Monday that suspected fraud in South Korea cut its 2016 net income by $64 million in a case that prompted the Swiss power and automation group and its auditor to conclude the company failed to maintain effective internal controls.