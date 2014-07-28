Philippine developer Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc plans to spend 50 billion pesos ($1.2 billion) to build the biggest masterplanned community in southern Metro Manila within the next five years, the Philippine Star newspaper quoted the company chairman as saying.

