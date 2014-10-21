Five groups have sought to qualify for the auction of the 24.4-
billion-pesos ($544.64 million) Bulacan Bulk Water Supply
Project, the first water public-private partnership project
rolled out by the government, the BusinessWorld newspaper
reported.
The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System said the
prospective bidders who submitted pre-qualification documents
were a consortium of First Philippine Holdings Corp and
Spain's Abeima; Filinvest Agua Consortium of Filinvest
Development Corp, Tecnicas de Salinizacion de Agua SA
and Black & Veatch Pte Ltd; the consortium of San Miguel Corp
and Korea Water Resources Corp; Team Polaris-Manila
Water Consortium of Manila Water Company Inc, M.E.
Sicat Construction Inc and JH Patawaran Construction Inc; and
Prime-Alloy Water Consortium of Prime Water Infrastructure Corp,
Malaysia's MTD Capital Bhd and United Kingdom's Biwater
International Ltd.
(bit.ly/1tGgu1N)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(1 US dollar = 44.8000 Philippine peso)
(Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)