MANILA, April 13 Ayala Land Inc is keen
to build township projects in 25 additional Philippine cities
over three to five years, part of a rush by the country's
property developers to capitalise on widening economic growth
and offset a slump in condominium sales in Manila.
With sales of new residential units in Manila having slumped
40 percent in the past two years, according to property broker
Colliers International, growing demand in provinces for
large-scale projects that include condominiums, malls and
offices has come at a fortuitous time for developers like Ayala
and Megaworld Corp.
Ayala CEO Bernard Vincent Dy told Reuters that new projects
would come on top of those in 45 cities nationwide. Urban
centres outside Manila accounted for a third of net profit in
2014, up from barely a fifth in 2009.
"The economy is expanding at 6-7 percent annually, and
that's not just in Metro Manila because it's spread out all over
the country. If there's good growth...in a particular region,
it's an area we would be interested in," Dy said on the
sidelines of a shareholders meeting last week.
Growth in provincial townships as well as robust condominium
sales in Manila have helped Ayala and Megaworld notch up record
earnings every year since 2009. Ayala expects sales and income
to climb 20 percent annually to 2020, while Megaworld is
targeting double-digit revenue growth this year.
Mixed-use projects outside the capital have risen to account
for 15 percent of Megaworld's revenue from zero in 2011 and the
company wants this climb to about a third of revenue in three to
five years, company senior vice-president Jericho Go said last
week.
SM Prime Holdings Inc, owned by the country's
richest man Henry Sy, also plans to build hotels, as well as
office and residential towers near its sprawling shopping malls
in provinces such as Cebu in central Philippines.
