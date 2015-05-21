MANILA May 21 The Philippines plans to make a
second attempt to auction rights to develop a parcel of a former
U.S. military base after the initial tender failed last month
because there were no bidders, a government official said on
Thursday.
Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), the state
agency in charge of transforming former military bases into
mixed-use communities, will publish an invitation to bid on May
25, the official said. Bidding will be opened on July 3.
BCDA President Arnel Casanova said the area to be auctioned
this time at Clark Green City, north of the capital, will be
bigger at 288 hectares (1.11 square miles), twice the size of
London's Hyde Park, to make it more attractive to investors.
"When we did our market sounding, some of the possible
bidders said they need bigger industrial estates," Casanova told
reporters, adding he is hopeful to complete the transaction in
September.
The initial bidding, which covered 254 hectares of the
9,500-hectares at the former baser site, collapsed after
qualified bidders Megaworld Corp and Filinvest Land Inc
did not submit offers. Neither disclosed why they
didn't submit bids.
Clark Green City is targeted to generate 1.57 trillion pesos
($35.30 billion) economic activity annually, creating as many as
a million jobs over a 25-year period, government studies show.
($1 = 44.4700 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Additional reporting by
Jinky Rose Ricio; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)