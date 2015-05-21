MANILA May 21 The Philippines plans to make a second attempt to auction rights to develop a parcel of a former U.S. military base after the initial tender failed last month because there were no bidders, a government official said on Thursday.

Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), the state agency in charge of transforming former military bases into mixed-use communities, will publish an invitation to bid on May 25, the official said. Bidding will be opened on July 3.

BCDA President Arnel Casanova said the area to be auctioned this time at Clark Green City, north of the capital, will be bigger at 288 hectares (1.11 square miles), twice the size of London's Hyde Park, to make it more attractive to investors.

"When we did our market sounding, some of the possible bidders said they need bigger industrial estates," Casanova told reporters, adding he is hopeful to complete the transaction in September.

The initial bidding, which covered 254 hectares of the 9,500-hectares at the former baser site, collapsed after qualified bidders Megaworld Corp and Filinvest Land Inc did not submit offers. Neither disclosed why they didn't submit bids.

Clark Green City is targeted to generate 1.57 trillion pesos ($35.30 billion) economic activity annually, creating as many as a million jobs over a 25-year period, government studies show. ($1 = 44.4700 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Additional reporting by Jinky Rose Ricio; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)