MANILA, April 16 Property firms Megaworld Corp
and Filinvest Land Inc are interested in
developing part of a former U.S. military base into a
master-planned city north of Manila, a government official said
on Thursday.
The developers bought bid documents on the first lot of the
9,500-hectare (23,475-acre) site to go on sale, Arnel Paciano
Casanova, president of the state-run Bases Conversion and
Development Authority (BCDA), said.
The government will open bids for the lot, almost twice the
size of London's Hyde Park, on Friday, with the winner to be
announced in June and ground-breaking to begin early next year,
Casanova said.
The minimum investment to develop the property into a
commercial and residential hub was 2.5 billion pesos ($56.26
million), on top of the upfront payment of 500 million pesos for
the contract.
Other firms interested in the Clark Green City project are
Sumitomo Corp, Hitachi Ltd, Farglory Land
Development Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Corp.
The project will generate 1.57 trillion pesos worth of
economic activity annually and create nearly a million jobs when
it is complete, government studies show.
($1 = 44.4400 Philippine pesos)
