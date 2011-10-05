* Shares fall as much as 13 percent vs IPO price

* To use IPO proceeds to pay all debt

* Eyes 88 more stores in 2011-2013 (Adds comments, updates prices)

MANILA, Oct 5 Philippine grocer Puregold Price Club fell sharply at its stock market debut on Wednesday after a $170 million public offer, hurt by overall bearish sentiment in the equities market.

The stock fell as much as 13 percent after opening below its issue price of 12.50 pesos. It closed at 11.00 pesos, or 12 percent below IPO price, in a broader market that was largely flat despite gains on Wall Street overnight.

"We take it as an adverse reaction to the kind of market that we have," Leonardo Dayao, Puregold president, told reporters after share listing ceremonies at the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Since the offer price was announced, the stock market had fallen 8.9 percent.

The IPO, only the second in the Philippines this year, was priced at the bottom end of the indicative range, raising 7.5 billion pesos ($170 million).

"The timing was terrible given current market conditions," said Jose Vistan, research head at AB Capital Securities in Manila.

Puregold offered 600 million primary and secondary shares, plus a greenshoe option for 90 million shares. The shares account for nearly 35 percent of the company's issued and outstanding capital stock after the IPO.

Seventy percent of the offer was sold to foreign investors and the rest to local investors.

HSBC and UBS AG are joint international lead managers, and BDO Capital & Investment Corp and First Metro Investment Corp are the domestic leads.

The company said it would use proceeds from the offer to settle some bank loans and fund its capital spending.

Dayao said Puregold would be debt-free after paying about 2 billion pesos in debts and would use the rest of proceeds for expansion.

The company plans to put up 38 new stores this year, and 25 each in 2012 and 2013, he said. It has 77 stores at the end of August.

($1 = 44 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)