MANILA Oct 5 Philippine grocer Puregold Price
Club fell on its stock market debut on Wednesday,
dropping to as much as 11.1 pesos in early deals, or 11 percent
below its initial public offer price.
The IPO, only the second in the Philippines this year, was
priced at of 12.5 pesos, at the bottom end of the indicative
range, raising 7.5 billion pesos ($170 million).
Since the offer pricing was announced, the stock market had
fallen 8.9 percent.
Puregold offered 600 million primary and secondary shares,
plus a greenshoe option for 90 million shares. The shares
account for nearly 35 percent of the company's issued and
outstanding capital stock after the IPO.
Seventy percent of the offer was be sold to foreign investors
and the rest to local investors.
HSBC and UBS AG are joint international
lead managers, and BDO Capital & Investment Corp and First Metro
Investment Corp are the domestic leads.
The company said it would use proceeds from the offer to
settle some bank loans and fund its capital spending.
($1=44 pesos)
