MANILA Oct 5 Philippine grocer Puregold Price Club fell on its stock market debut on Wednesday, dropping to as much as 11.1 pesos in early deals, or 11 percent below its initial public offer price.

The IPO, only the second in the Philippines this year, was priced at of 12.5 pesos, at the bottom end of the indicative range, raising 7.5 billion pesos ($170 million).

Since the offer pricing was announced, the stock market had fallen 8.9 percent.

Puregold offered 600 million primary and secondary shares, plus a greenshoe option for 90 million shares. The shares account for nearly 35 percent of the company's issued and outstanding capital stock after the IPO.

Seventy percent of the offer was be sold to foreign investors and the rest to local investors.

HSBC and UBS AG are joint international lead managers, and BDO Capital & Investment Corp and First Metro Investment Corp are the domestic leads.

The company said it would use proceeds from the offer to settle some bank loans and fund its capital spending.

($1=44 pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by John Mair)