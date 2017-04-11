April 11 A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the center of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, which struck at 5:21 a.m. on Wednesday (2121 GMT on Tuesday), was very shallow at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km), which would have amplified its effect.

Its epicenter was 48 miles (77.25 km) northeast of Cotabato on the island of Mindanao.

A magnitude 6.0 quake is considered relatively strong and is capable of causing severe damage. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington, editing by G Crosse)