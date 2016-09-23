Sept 23 A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off the Philippine's Mindanao island on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, which struck at 6:53 a.m. (22:53 GMT on Friday), was centered 71 miles (114.26 km) east of Davao on Mindanao. The quake was deep, 43 miles (69 km) below the seabed, and was not expected to cause a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Leslie Adler)