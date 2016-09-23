UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 23 A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off the Philippine's Mindanao island on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake, which struck at 6:53 a.m. (22:53 GMT on Friday), was centered 71 miles (114.26 km) east of Davao on Mindanao. The quake was deep, 43 miles (69 km) below the seabed, and was not expected to cause a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Leslie Adler)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts