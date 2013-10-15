* State of calamity declared in Bohol and Cebu provinces
* Flight and ferry services suspended
* Centuries-old churches damaged
By Erik De Castro
CEBU CITY, Philippines, Oct 15 A powerful
earthquake measuring 7.2 struck islands popular with tourists in
the Philippines on Tuesday, killing at least 74 people, some as
they prayed in a centuries-old church, and causing widespread
damage to infrastructure, officials said.
Low-rise buildings collapsed on at least two islands and
historic churches in the predominantly Catholic country cracked
and crumbled during the quake, which sparked panic, cut power
and transport links and forced hospitals to evacuate patients.
At least 65 people died in collapsed structures and
landslides on the island of Bohol, 630 km (390 miles) south of
the capital, according to a report from the region 7 office of
the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council
(NDRRMC).
The report said eight others died in Cebu and another on
Siquijor island. An earlier report had put the death toll in
Cebu at nine.
More than 260 were wounded on Cebu and Bohol islands.
President Benigno Aquino said he would visit
earthquake-damaged areas on Wednesday. "Many of the structures
there are old," he told reporters after attending the briefing.
The death toll looks bound to rise. Dennis Agustin, Bohol
provincial police director, said in a radio interview as many as
77 people had died in 11 towns on the island, much of which was
left without power and communications.
Four bridges and some government buildings collapsed in
Bohol. Roads cracked, with many declared impassable due to
landslides, prompting the authorities to declare a state of
calamity in the province, along with Cebu.
Renato Solidum, head of the state seismology agency, said
the magnitude 7.2 tremor had struck near Carmen town on Bohol
island at 8:12 a.m. (0012 GMT).
"A magnitude 7 earthquake has energy equivalent to around 32
Hiroshima atomic bombs. Compared to the 2010 Haiti earthquake --
that had a magnitude of 7.0, this one had a magnitude of 7.2,
slightly stronger," he told a news conference.
The volcanology agency said it was measured at a depth of
about 56 km (35 miles).
GIRL DIES IN STAMPEDE
Hospitals moved patients to open spaces as aftershocks
rocked Cebu, a city of about 870,000 people.
Rey Balido, NDRRMC spokesman, said at least eight people who
had been queuing for government aid payments in Cebu were hurt
in a stampede sparked by the earthquake. A four-year-old girl
died in the stampede, said Social Welfare Secretary Corazon
Soliman.
Roman Catholic Archbishop Leonardo Medroso of Tagbilaran
city in Bohol said two people were killed by falling debris as
they were praying in a church in the town of Loon. The church,
Bohol's biggest, dates from 1753.
He said a church in Loboc town was also damaged and that
both were designated historical treasures. The belfry of the
church in Baclayon, one of the oldest in Bohol province, had
crumbled and its facade was cracked.
"The quake was really strong. I am 75 years old already, I
have undergone so many earthquakes, but this is the strongest I
have experienced," he told Philippine television.
Television showed that the belfry of the Basilica Minore del
Sto. Nino de Cebu, built in the 1700s, had collapsed.
Transport Secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya told Philippine
radio that parts of Tagbilaran port in Bohol had collapsed.
Airline Cebu Pacific cancelled flights to Cebu and
Bohol due to the aftershocks and damage to airports. Ferry
services were also suspended.
Television showed the collapsed viewing deck of Bohol's most
famous tourist attraction, the Chocolate Hills in Carmen town,
which is at the epicentre of the quake.
There were no reports of any foreign tourists among the
casualties.
The volcanology agency said it had recorded nearly 300
aftershocks as of 5 p.m. (0900 GMT).
Strong earthquakes are common in the central Philippines.
Tens of thousands of people were ordered from their homes
when a tsunami warning was issued after an undersea quake in the
region in September 2012. One person was killed in that quake,
which resulted in only minor damage and small waves.