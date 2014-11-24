MANILA Nov 24 Philippine lender Rizal
Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) said on Monday it would
issue up to $500 million worth of senior notes out of a
medium-term note programme and launch an exchange of its 2015
and 2017 notes for other bonds.
The bank said the issuance, approved by its board of
directors, will depend on "favourable market conditions and
other considerations".
The bond exchange will involve the bank's existing $250
million in senior notes due 2015 and $275 million in senior
notes due 2017.
The bank did not give any other details on the notes issue
or the bond exchange.
In September, Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd
acquired a fifth of RCBC for about $400 million. The
bank scrapped a $100 million stock rights offer following
Cathay's entry as an investor.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; editing by Jane Baird)