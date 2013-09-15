ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines, Sept 15 - A week of violence in
the southern Philippines has undercut hopes of lasting peace in
the resource-rich region and exposed the government to criticism
for underestimating rogue Muslim rebels who feel ignored by a
landmark deal last year.
The agreement signed by President Benigno Aquino and the
biggest Muslim rebel group last October was meant to pave the
way for a revival of southernmost Mindanao island after 40 years
of conflict, giving Muslims there more autonomy in the
Catholic-majority country.
That deal, with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF),
remains on track, but the assault on the commercial hub of
Zamboanga City by hundreds of armed rebels has underlined fears
that the region's volatile mix of guns, clans and disgruntled
rebel factions could yet derail the process.
The army said 61 people, including 51 members of the
breakaway faction of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF),
had been killed in the fighting, now in its seventh day. Ninety
people have been wounded.
Aquino, who visited the city on Friday to face one of the
biggest security crises of his three-year rule, must decide
whether to crack down on the group - risking spreading violence
- or open talks that could complicate the peace process.
A brief ceasefire collapsed on Saturday and troops were
still battling rebels in Zamboanga, a port that is home to
800,000 people, and the nearby island of Basilan on Sunday,
forcing thousands to flee.
The violence has paralysed the port, shutting banks and
businesses, setting around 300 houses on fire and grounding
flights. The rebels made their surprise attack on Monday, trying
to march through the city to plant a flag of independence.
"There's only one word to describe what is happening in the
city - catastrophic," said Cholo Soliven, president of the
Zamboanga City Chamber of Commerce and Industry. "We are losing
a lot, our economy is bleeding."
SOBERING REMINDER FOR INVESTORS
Mindanao's mineral reserves include gold, copper, nickel,
iron, chromite and manganese and account for about two-fifths of
total reserves in the country.
The Sulu Sea and Cotabato Basin service area, both within
the conflict zone, have combined reserves of 411 million barrels
of crude oil, equivalent to more than three times the country's
annual consumption, and 2.3 billion cubic feet of gas.
The violence is a sobering reminder for potential investors.
Miners and other companies such as food processor Del Monte
Pacific Limited had said they were considering
expanding after the MILF peace deal.
"If the violence ... continues for a protracted period, or
if the conflict widens, this could also seriously undermine
Mindanao's efforts to attract new investment," said Rajiv
Biswas, Asia-Pacific Chief Economist with IHS.
Complicating the standoff, the army says that at least 100
residents are trapped in rebel-held areas, with dozens believed
to have been taken as hostages. About 62,000 people have been
displaced, authorities said, while some residents stranded by
the fighting appealed for food and water.
"We have no food and no money to buy it," Roland Bocoy, 33,
a porter at the city airport, told Reuters. "I lost my home and
the only possessions I have are the clothes on my back."
The rebels are one faction of the divided MNLF rebel group,
which signed a discredited peace deal with the government in
1996. The faction's leader, Nur Misuari, 71, broke away from the
main group in 2001 and warned last year that the MILF was
signing its "death warrant" by agreeing to the latest deal.
"His intention is to provoke violence and internationalize
this to make the MNLF a more important player in the peace
process," said Stephen Norris, a security analyst with the
Control Risks group in Singapore.
Rodolfo Garcia, a retired general, said the government
should open talks with Misuari, who has kept a low profile since
the violence started and has not acknowledged any role in it.
Business leader Soliven said the government had committed a
blunder by ignoring the MNLF founder.
"Misuari may no longer be powerful, but he is still the icon
of Muslim struggle," Soliven told Reuters.
But Teresita Quintos-Deles, presidential adviser on the
peace process, said that three MNLF factions had been due to
attend a planned meeting with the government hosted by Indonesia
on Monday - and that Misuari's faction had pulled out.($1 = 44
pesos)
(Additional reporting by Manuel Mogato in Manila; Writing by
Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Nick Macfie)