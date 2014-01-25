* New accord will create autonomous govt in Muslim areas
with wide powers
* New territory will be larger, with more powers to raise
taxes
* Pact calls for decommisioning of stockpiles of rebel arms
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 The Philippine government
on Saturday agreed the final chapter of peace talks with the
country's largest Muslim separatist group, clearing the last
hurdle to an historic pact to end four decades of conflict that
has killed tens of thousands.
Representatives from the Philippine government and the
11,000-strong Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) signed the
final and most challenging Annex on Normalization -- the fourth
part of a peace roadmap that was set out in October 2012.
The conclusion of the talks, held in the Malaysian capital
Kuala Lumpur, paves the way for the signing of the Comprehensive
Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) that will allow the rebel
group to set up an autonomous government to run parts of the
poor, but resource-rich southern island of Mindanao -- in
exchange for decommissioning their weapons.
"It marks the end of a process, which is the formal
negotiations," said Miriam Coronel-Ferrer, the Philippine
government's chief negotiator.
"It also marks the beginning of the bigger challenge ahead
which is the challenge of implementation."
Two previous laws set up autonomous governments for Muslims
in the south of the mainly Roman Catholic country state, but
poor implementation and a lack of legitimacy meant the
separatist violence continued to fester.
LARGER TERRITORY, EXPANDED POWERS
The new proposed autonomous region will replace the existing
five-province Muslim autonomous region, with a larger territory,
expanded jurisdiction and greater powers to generate taxes.
The Annex on Normalization was seen as particularly
sensitive because it dealt with the decommissioning of the
MILF's huge stockpile of weapons.
"There's a lot of sacrifices on the part of MILF," said
Mohagher Iqbal, the rebels' chief peace negotiator told a news
conference.
"To pay for peace, real peace, in Mindanao, we have to
decommission our forces and put them behind us."
Iqbal said the exact number of combatants involved in the
disarmament process has not been finalised, but will be subject
to verification and validation by an independent decommissioning
body.
"There will be no element of surrender. There will be no
destruction of firearms -- it merely says the firearms will be
put to un-use. How that is defined will depend on the body,"
Iqbal said.
Malaysia has hosted peace negotiations between the
Philippine government and the MILF since 2001 to end a rebellion
that has killed 120,000 people and displaced 2 million.
Once the pact is formally signed, legislators can begin in
earnest drafting the Bangsamoro Basic Law to formally set up the
new political entity.
"We already have a roadmap signed under the first annex. The
main target for that roadmap is to be able to successfully
complete everything by the end of this administration, which is
2016," said Coronel-Ferrer.
"Upon the signing, we cannot expect that we will have a
complete change in the situation. Everything will have to go
through a gradual and phase process."
