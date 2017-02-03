MANILA Feb 3 The Philippines will lift on
Friday night a ceasefire with a communist rebel group, the New
People's Army (NPA), President Rodrigo Duterte said, following
the group's decision to withdraw two days ago.
Duterte expressed disappointment that the ceasefire had
broken down, calling the group's demand for the release of
hundreds of political prisoners unreasonable, and saying he had
already made concessions by releasing its leaders.
"I will lift the ceasefire tonight," he said in a speech.
"No more ceasefire."
On Wednesday, the NPA terminated a unilateral ceasefire that
had been due to expire on Feb. 10, and vowed to resume guerrilla
warfare that has killed tens of thousands of people. The group
said it still supported Duterte's peace process.
(Reporting by Martin Petty and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)