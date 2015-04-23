MANILA, April 23 Manila Water Co Inc has asked the Philippine government to compensate it for over 79 billion pesos ($1.8 billion) of potential revenue losses, because an alleged change in contract means it cannot charge as much as initially planned.

Manila Water has charged rates that helped offset corporate income tax. But in 2013, the regulator ordered it to lower rates, saying Manila Water was a public utility and so unable to pass on tax. An arbitration panel upheld the order on Tuesday, necessitating what Manila Water called a contract change.

On Thursday, Manila Water said it will exercise a clause enabling it to seek compensation in the event of any changes. The amount sought represents the projected fall in its rate of return from 2015 to the end of its 25-year contract in 2037.

"The position of (regulator) MWSS, as upheld by the appeals panel, diverges from the original intent of the concession agreement," Manila Water said in a statement on Thursday. "We now claim against this primary obligation of the national government to account for the impairment caused by this change."

The Department of Finance said it was studying the compensation request.

CONTRARY DECISION

An appeals panel headed by the International Chamber of Commerce upheld the rate-cut demand of regulator Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), sending Manila Water shares down as much as 12 percent since Tuesday.

MWSS said it based its demand on a Supreme Court ruling declaring Manila Electric Co a public utility and therefore not entitled to recover income tax.

Manila Water, which supplies half of the city of 12 million people, said it would comply and lower its basic rate by 11.05 percent starting this year.

The rest of the capital is supplied by Maynilad Water Services, owned by Metro Pacific Investments Corp, DMCI Holdings Inc and Japan's Marubeni Corp.

Maynilad was also ordered to cut rates and likewise sought arbitration. In contrast to Manila Water, the arbitration panel in December found in favour of Maynilad, upholding the practice of passing on tax which had been in place since both it and Manila Water first signed contracts in 1997.

Maynilad has since asked the government to compensate it for 3.4 billion pesos in lost revenue dating back to 2013. It has also taken its compensation demand to a Singapore-based arbitration panel.

The regulator said it planned to go to the Supreme Court to clarify whether the two companies were public utilities.

"We have to put closure into this inconsistency, in a ruling from the appropriate court of law," MWSS chief regulator Joel Yu told Reuters.

($1 = 44.2500 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Christopher Cushing)