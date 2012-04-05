MABALACAT, Philippines, April 5 Hundreds of
barefoot Filipinos marched on roads, carrying heavy wooden
crosses and whipping their backs until they bled on Thursday in
an annual gory religious ritual as the mainly Catholic
Philippines observed near the end of the Lenten season.
Many Filipino devotees perform religious penance during the
week leading up to Easter Sunday as a form of worship and
supplication, a practice discouraged by Catholic bishops, but
widely believed by devotees to cleanse sins, cure illness and
even grant wishes.
"I do this penance out of my free will because I believe
that God will help relieve my sickness," Corazon Cabigting, a
domestic helper and the only woman in a group of about 50 men
carrying wooden crosses on their backs.
Like the men, Cabigting wore a maroon robe and covered her
face with a veil, held on her head by a crown of stainless wire,
dragging a 30-kg (66-lb) wooden cross and stopping every 500
metres (546 yards) in makeshift roadside chapels.
Elderly women chant the passion of Jesus Christ at some of
the chapels, while the penitents, with their hands tied to the
cross, are beaten by sticks and hemp.
"Priests often tell us that we should not be doing this,"
Melvin Pangilinan, an organiser of the annual Lenten ritual who
carriede cross in his younger days, told Reuters. "But, it has
been our tradition for decades and we have to honour it."
In nearby Angeles City, bloody gashes from repeated strikes
of whips could be seen on the backs of devotees as they walked
barefoot along the streets, believing that their sacrifice would
somehow grant salvation for their sins.
Devotees, begin the ritual by tying a rope around their arms
and legs and inflicting wounds on their backs with a blade
marching for about four to five hours under a scorching sun.
Carlito Santos, a pastor at a local Methodist Church, said
the practice cannot be easily relinquished as it has already
been embedded in the local culture.
"It is easy to change these religious practices by asking
these devotees to refrain from practicing it, but, because of
culture and tradition, it does not always work," he said.
Monsignor Pedro Quitorio, spokesman for the Catholic Bishops
Conference of the Philippines, said the Church has discouraged
the practices, describing them as "inappropriate".
"What happens here is that we want God to grant us what we
wish for," Quitorio told Reuters, saying it is enough for true
Catholics to pray, fast and give alms during the Lenten season.
Over 80 percent of Filipinos practice the Catholic religion.
(Reporting By Roli Ng, Peter Blaza, Krystine Antonio and
Camille Elvina; Writing by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Ed Lane)