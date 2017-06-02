MANILA, June 2 At least 34 bodies were found at a casino resort in the Philippine capital after an attack by a gunman overnight and most of them had died of suffocation, the ANC news channel reported, quoting sources at the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Police said earlier the gunman's motive was likely robbery and that the incident was not terror-related. The gunman fired shots and set gaming tables alight, sparking panic at the resort. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Paul Tait)