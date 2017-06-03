MANILA, June 3 Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday that Islamic State militants were not behind the deadly attack at a casino in the capital Manila on Friday.

"That is not the work of ISIS," Duterte told reporters, using an acronym for Islamic State.

Islamic State claimed responsibility on Friday for the attack that killed at least 36 people, after Philippines officials said there was no evidence of militant involvement. (Reporting by Karen Lema; editing by Mark Heinrich)