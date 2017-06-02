UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MANILA, June 2 The Philippine police said on Friday they were looking at a "person of interest" in connection with the attack at a casino resort in the capital, in which at least 36 people died and more than 70 were injured.
Tomas Apolinario, chief of Manila's southern police district, said the person was still alive and was believed to be a Philippine national.
At least 36 people died due to suffocation after a gunman burst into the casino and fired shots and set fire to gaming tables. The gunman later committed suicide by setting himself alight, a presidential spokesman has said. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jnr; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources