MANILA, April 28 The Philippines on Thursday lowered its rice output estimate for the first quarter for the second time due to drought linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Unmilled rice output in the March quarter is estimated at 4.01 million tonnes, 1.5 percent lower than the previous forecast of 4.07 million tonnes, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said in a report, citing a survey of standing crops as of March 1. The final figure will be announced next month.

That would be 8.1 percent lower than the 4.37 million tonnes production in the same period last year.

Production losses this year due to an El Nino, which usually delays the onset of the rainy season in the Philippines, had soared to 233,000 tonnes as of mid-April, latest data from the agriculture department showed.

The Southeast Asian nation, one of the world's top rice importers, has decided to delay its planned additional rice purchases for this year's requirements because of ample local supply. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Ed Davies)