MANILA, April 28 The Philippines on Thursday
lowered its rice output estimate for the first quarter for the
second time due to drought linked to the El Nino weather
phenomenon.
Unmilled rice output in the March quarter is estimated at
4.01 million tonnes, 1.5 percent lower than the previous
forecast of 4.07 million tonnes, the Philippine Statistics
Authority (PSA) said in a report, citing a survey of standing
crops as of March 1. The final figure will be announced next
month.
That would be 8.1 percent lower than the 4.37 million tonnes
production in the same period last year.
Production losses this year due to an El Nino, which usually
delays the onset of the rainy season in the Philippines, had
soared to 233,000 tonnes as of mid-April, latest data from the
agriculture department showed.
The Southeast Asian nation, one of the world's top rice
importers, has decided to delay its planned additional rice
purchases for this year's requirements because of ample local
supply.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing
by Ed Davies)