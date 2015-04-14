MANILA, April 14 The Philippines' state grains
procurement agency said on Tuesday that it would look to import
rice from a broader range of countries including Pakistan, India
and Myanmar, as it tries to diversify its supplies of the staple
food.
One of the world's biggest rice importers, the Philippines
usually buys from key producers Vietnam and Thailand.
But with a longer list of possible suppliers, the nation
could keep a lid on the cost of purchases even if emergencies
such as typhoons or other natural disasters hit agriculture at
home.
Renan Dalisay, administrator at the National Food Authority
(NFA), said he had coordinated with the embassies of Pakistan,
India, Malaysia and Myanmar in Manila, encouraging the countries
to enter into a so-called Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the
Philippines for rice supply.
The MOA would allow those countries to participate in rice
import tenders that the NFA issues from time to time, similar to
agreements the Philippines has with Vietnam, Thailand and
Cambodia, he said.
Vietnam and Thailand recently won 500,000-tonne supply deals
with the NFA, and hope to get more contracts as they struggle to
offload some of their stocks.
Dalisay issued the statement after Pakistan, the world's
No.4 rice exporter, approached the Philippines for a
50,000-tonne supply deal. A delegation from the Rice Exporters
Association of Pakistan was in Manila recently to explore deals,
he said.
Dalisay said Pakistan could sell as much as 50,000 tonnes to
the Philippines through the Minimum Access Volume scheme under
which local traders are allowed to import an annual volume of up
to 755,200 tonnes with a 35-percent tariff. That scheme covers
private purchases and is separate from the state-buying seen in
NFA tenders.
But the NFA Council has yet to open the MAV window this
year, with local media reporting the government is looking into
the possibility of removing tariffs on rice imports.
Other countries that can also sell rice to the Philippines
under the MAV scheme include China, India, Australia, and El
Salvador.
The Philippines imported a total of around 1.7 million
tonnes of rice in 2014, the most in four years. It may buy 1.6
million tonnes this year, according to a forecast by the United
States Department of Agriculture.
