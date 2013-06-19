UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, June 19 Robinsons Retail Group, which operates supermarkets, hardware and department stores in the Philippines, plans to raise up to $924 million in an initial public offering in Manila, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a filing for the deal.
The company plans to sell 461.9 million shares at a maximum price of 86.64 pesos each, putting the total deal at 40 billion pesos, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and UBS were hired to manage the IPO, it said. (Reporting by S. Anuradha; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources