MANILA Oct 14 The Philippines' Robinsons Retail
Holdings Inc has cut the value of its planned listing at least a
fifth because of weak market conditions, offering shares at 55
pesos to 66 pesos each, down from a previously indicated maximum
of 86.64 pesos per share.
In what could still be the country's biggest initial public
offering this year, the supermarket and department store
operator now expects to raise up to 33.5 billion pesos ($777
million) from an offer of up to 484.75 million new shares,
including over-allotment options.
Robinsons Retail, controlled by a unit of the JG Summit
Holdings conglomerate, had initially planned to raise as much as
42 billion pesos from the IPO.
Weak market conditions brought on by uncertainties
surrounding the United States economy first forced the company
to delay the sale, and eventually lower the maximum offer price.
The price range was announced at a briefing in Manila by
Maybank ATR Kim Eng Partners Inc, the sole domestic underwriter
for the issue. The final price will be announced on Oct 24.