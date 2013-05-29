TOKYO/MANILA May 29 Philippine property firm
Robinsons Land Corp and Japan's Universal Entertainment
Corp have ended talks over a planned joint development
of a $2 billion casino-resort complex in Manila without
concluding a deal, said a person with knowledge of the matter.
Universal, controlled by billionaire founder Kazuo Okada,
had been in negotiations with Robinsons Land since late last
year over what would be the Philippines' biggest casino-resort
development. Those talks were extended indefinitely after the
failure to close a deal by an initial target of end-January.
Robinsons Land had been in talks to acquire a majority stake
in unlisted Eagle I Landholdings Inc, which owns the site for
Universal's casino project, with the aim of developing the
commercial, hotel and residential parts of the complex.
Universal did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. Robinsons told Reuters it was reviewing its options
related to the planned tie-up with Universal.