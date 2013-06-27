MANILA, June 27 JG Summit Holdings said it might alter the timing of the planned debut of unit Robinsons Retail Group on the stock market in Manila, currently set for the third quarter, depending on market conditions.

Robinsons Retail, which operates supermarkets, hardware and department stores in the Philippines, plans to sell 461.9 million shares for as much as 86.64 pesos each in an initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to a total of 40 billion pesos ($920 million), IFR reported last week.

Recent volatility in equity markets has made any IPO more difficult, however, as investors have become concerned about the health of the Chinese economy and the potential for the U.S. Federal Reserve to pull back its monetary easing programme sooner rather than later.

"It is important to have a successful IPO. We have to wait for the right time," JG Summit Holdings President Lance Gokongwei said on Thursday, when asked whether Robinsons Retail Group still planned a listing in the third quarter.

Following a recent global stock sell-off, Travellers International Hotel Group deferred a planned $842 million Philippine IPO initially targeted for mid-July.

Robinsons Retail is a unit of Robinsons Land Corp, the property development arm of Philippine conglomerate JG Summit.

The listing is slated for the third quarter, according to a filing seen by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The Philippines' main index jumped 3.4 percent on Thursday after a 5.7 percent gain in the previous session. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; editing by Jane Baird)