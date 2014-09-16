* Says eyeing profitable energy, food and airline firms
* Oil and gas seen as move into a defensive sector
(Adds comments from company president, background)
By Neil Jerome Morales
MANILA, Sept 16 The Philippines' most
diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp wants to buy
into profitable foreign energy firms to boost its revenue growth
and further expand its portfolio, its president said.
The 124-year-old conglomerate is also interested in buying
into a U.S. or Japanese airline, San Miguel President and Chief
Operating Officer Ramon Ang said, a few days after the company
sold its stake in national carrier Philippine Airlines.
"Oil and gas is our priority," Ang told reporters late on
Monday. "A good investment is a company with stable cash flow
and consistent profit."
He declined to give further details.
Acquiring established companies overseas - especially energy
firms with stable cash returns - will help San Miguel secure its
own profit growth and alleviate investors concerns about its
debt, said April Lee-Tan, vice-President at COL Financial Group
Inc in Manila.
"It would also provide some diversification, and at least
the focus would be on cash flow-generating companies," she
added.
San Miguel is the most indebted listed Philippine company,
with total liabilities of 787.7 billion pesos ($17.8 billion) as
of end-June against total assets of 1.2 trillion pesos.
The conglomerate, which started as a brewery in the late
1800s, has also been aggressively expanding away from its core
food and drink business since 2008, and so far has spent $11.6
billion on acquisitions, Reuters data shows.
FINANCING DEALS
San Miguel's energy assets include stakes in the
Philippines' biggest utility, SMC Global Power Holdings Corp and
the country's largest oil refining and marketing firm Petron
Corp.
In 2011, Petron acquired Esso Malaysia and its subsidiaries
for $610 million. This investment along with packing assets
across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong-based San Miguel Brewing
International comprise the group's overseas portfolio.
Funding any further foreign acquisitions may require San
Miguel to sell some of its assets to generate cash, as taking on
more debt would be costly, said Jose Vistan, research director
at AB Capital Securities Inc in Manila.
Asked about financing, Ang said San Miguel had "extra funds
here and there" for acquisitions.
Its cash and cash equivalents stood at 199.8 billion pesos
as of end-June, according to its latest financial statement, up
4.3 percent from 191.6 billion pesos at end-2013. This week, the
company also said it would sell to tycoon Lucio Tan its stake in
Philippine Airlines, which, along with the group's advances, was
valued at $1.3 billion.
San Miguel has already said it was planning a solo bid for
British snacks maker United Biscuits, owner of brands such as
Jaffa Cakes and Twiglets.
Shares of San Miguel closed 0.3 percent lower at 77.95 pesos
apiece, while the broader market index inched up 0.3
percent.
($1 = 44.2900 Philippine peso)
