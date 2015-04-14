MANILA, April 14 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp plans to raise as much as $400 million via a loan from ANZ to finance a proposed bond buyback programme, its president said on Tuesday.

Ramon Ang confirmed an IFR report on Monday that San Miguel had awarded the sole mandate to ANZ for the deal that marks the company's return to the loan markets after two years.

Earlier this month, San Miguel agreed to buy back $283.62 million of its 4.875 percent U.S. dollar bonds due 2023 under a tender offer. The company had tendered for up to $400 million of the $800 million bond, with ANZ also the dealer manager.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Miral Fahmy)