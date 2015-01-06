MANILA Jan 6 A Philippine government official said on Tuesday industrial conglomerate San Miguel Corp was one of two parties that have expressed interest in bidding for a contract to operate the country's longest toll-road northwest of Manila.

Nena Radoc, vice president of a state agency known as the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), said San Miguel and a law firm representing an undisclosed client bought bid documents and attended a private pre-bidding conference on Tuesday.

The government is seeking bids to appoint a new long-term operator for the 90.62-kilometre (56.31-mile) Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEx).

Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp currently operates the road on a provisional basis. As provisional SCTEx operator since 2013, Metro Pacific, a Philippine unit of Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd, has the right to match the highest bid for the project.

Officials at San Miguel and Metro Pacific didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Radoc said a consultative meeting with potential bidders is set for Jan. 23 ahead of the bid submission deadline of Jan. 30. The agency plans to award the concession to a long-term operator around March.

BCDA and the Japan International Cooperation Agency spent 34.9 billion pesos ($776 million) building SCTEx. The four-lane expressway traverses the provinces of Bataan, Pampanga and Tarlac, and is directly linked to the North Luzon Expressway, also operated by Metro Pacific.

SCTEx recorded 1.2 billion pesos in revenues last year, up 14.5 percent from the previous year, BCDA data showed. Average daily traffic rose to 14.8 percent to 31,000 in 2014. ($1 = 44.9650 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)